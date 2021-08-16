QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 155,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

