Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

QLYS traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,417. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

