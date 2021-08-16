Qubitica 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00326980 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001420 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.62 or 0.00917010 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

