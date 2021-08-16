RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $342.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $345.05 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,639. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RadNet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

