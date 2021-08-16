RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in RadNet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

