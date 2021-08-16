Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.0 days.
Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$46.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $53.47.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
