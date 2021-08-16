Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.0 days.

Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$46.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.70. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.