RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

RAPT stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $392,949 over the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

