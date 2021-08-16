RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 251.6% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

