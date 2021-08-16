RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 251.6% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.36.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
