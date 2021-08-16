Raymond James Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DXT. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Shares of DXT opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.69. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.55 and a 52-week high of C$7.65. The firm has a market cap of C$480.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

