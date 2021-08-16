RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $227.05 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

