Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allakos (ALLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK):
- 8/13/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 8/12/2021 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 8/5/2021 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 7/29/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 7/23/2021 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 7/15/2021 – Allakos is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock.
Allakos stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.67. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allakos by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $62,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
