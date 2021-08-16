Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allakos (ALLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK):

8/13/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/12/2021 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/5/2021 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/29/2021 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/23/2021 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/15/2021 – Allakos is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock.

Allakos stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.67. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allakos by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $62,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

