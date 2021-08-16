Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.40

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 1027812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

