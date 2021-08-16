Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.