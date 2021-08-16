RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDHL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 14,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

