Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 677,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of REED opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 232.01%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Reed’s by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Reed’s by 50.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.