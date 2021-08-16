Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $566,200.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05.

Regional Management stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on RM. JMP Securities upped their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $2,194,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 94.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

