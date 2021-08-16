Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RLMD. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

RLMD stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $399.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

