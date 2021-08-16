Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

