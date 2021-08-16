Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$204.82.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$193.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a current ratio of 16.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$187.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.