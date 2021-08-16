Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heat Biologics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heat Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.41). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.