Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $374.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. In light of the record gross profit per unit andrecord EBITDA margin generated by Carvana in the second quarter, management projects robust growth throughout this year. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned an annual profit amid rising capital and selling, general & administration (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

8/9/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $326.00 to $470.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2021 – Carvana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

8/6/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $336.00 to $366.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $303.00.

6/25/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $360.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -308.53 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.73, for a total transaction of $2,888,037.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $9,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,633,231 shares of company stock valued at $498,348,237. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $5,604,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $5,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $3,193,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

