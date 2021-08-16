Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,966,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $22,566,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

