Reviewing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.5% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.42 -$30.01 million $0.16 24.25 HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.78 $8.83 million $1.22 56.11

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HealthEquity 0 4 7 1 2.75

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.20%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $85.82, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24% HealthEquity 0.60% 5.95% 3.15%

Summary

HealthEquity beats DHI Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

