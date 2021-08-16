Reviewing Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.41 $35.19 million $2.99 37.38

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sema4 and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.08% 16.50% 7.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Sema4 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

