Rewardiqa 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $32,992.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.