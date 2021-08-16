Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $59.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

