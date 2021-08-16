RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,360 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 97,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

