RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.62 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.