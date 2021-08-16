RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 12,769 Shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 4.80% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIMS opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.75. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $49.00.

