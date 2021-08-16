RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shayne & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 63,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 133,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

