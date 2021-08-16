RHS Financial LLC Buys 11,553 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $44.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

