RHS Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.15 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.