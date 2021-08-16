RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $52.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

