Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 43,746 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Insmed worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSM stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

