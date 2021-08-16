Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 51,330 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $49,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

