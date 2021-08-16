Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,566. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

