RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $8.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.69. 660,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

