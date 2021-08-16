RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $8.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.69. 660,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
