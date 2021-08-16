RioDeFi Price Up 5% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $4.09 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

