RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,635.25

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,635.25 ($47.49) and last traded at GBX 2,629.70 ($34.36), with a volume of 73087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,675 ($34.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,530.51.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Mike Power purchased 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

About RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.