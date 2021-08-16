Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RKT stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 86.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

