Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 3.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $73,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.02. 6,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.