Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

