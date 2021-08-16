Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

