Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $107.05 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

