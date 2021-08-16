Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $8.61 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $242.55 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $244.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

