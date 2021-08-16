Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 529,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

