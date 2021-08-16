Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 751 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,685,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $6,071,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $61.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.05.

