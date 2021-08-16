Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 568 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

AEE stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

