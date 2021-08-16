Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

