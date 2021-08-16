Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $518,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,820,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

